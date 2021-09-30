Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,314 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

