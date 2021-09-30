Citigroup Lowers Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) to Sell

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.