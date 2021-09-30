Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,044 shares of company stock worth $1,631,397 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

