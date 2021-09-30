City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDEVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get City Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS CDEVY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 3,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.