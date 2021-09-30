City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells £74,640.50 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £74,640.50 ($97,518.29).

CLIG stock opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of £278.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. City of London Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 521.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

