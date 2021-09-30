Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $11.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

