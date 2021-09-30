Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 43.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 56.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.74. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,567. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $143.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.