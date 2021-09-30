Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. 115,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

