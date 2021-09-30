Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.84. 79,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $183.89 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

