Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 191.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.08. The firm has a market cap of $421.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.02. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.