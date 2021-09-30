Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.40. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 26,681 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $10,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $91,957,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.