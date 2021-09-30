Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Increases Dividend to GBX 42 Per Share

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,532 ($20.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,570.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,003 ($13.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

