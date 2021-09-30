CNA Financial Corp Buys 2,918 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $12,799,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $7,000,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 48.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,102. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.