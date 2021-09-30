CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 210,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after buying an additional 206,288 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,497,649. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

