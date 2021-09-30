CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $11,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,059. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

