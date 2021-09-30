CNA Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 311.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,437,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,220. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

