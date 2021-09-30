Coann Capital LLC Sells 11,159 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Coann Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Black Hills accounts for approximately 3.7% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coann Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Black Hills worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.85. 5,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

