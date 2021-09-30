Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. 49,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.