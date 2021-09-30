Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,817,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,044,000 after acquiring an additional 561,192 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

