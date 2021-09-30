Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after buying an additional 682,876 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,430 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,645,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $100.45.

