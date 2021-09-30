Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 504,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

GUT stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

