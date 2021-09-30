Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock opened at $233.33 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

