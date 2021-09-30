Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

