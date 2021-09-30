Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 36,497 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,497 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

