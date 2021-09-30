Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 835 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

