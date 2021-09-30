Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

