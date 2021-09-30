Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Equinix by 45.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,632,000 after purchasing an additional 251,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 32.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,580,000 after buying an additional 212,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $801.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $834.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.88.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

