Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,674,000 after acquiring an additional 230,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,333,000 after buying an additional 203,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average is $196.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

