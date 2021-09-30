Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.05 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,737.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,610.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,508.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,738.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

