Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 139.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,790,000 after buying an additional 2,248,337 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.