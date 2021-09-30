Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.33.

Humana stock opened at $395.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.23. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

