Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.