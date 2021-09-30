Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 12,199 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $426.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.32 and a 200 day moving average of $403.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

