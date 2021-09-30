Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

