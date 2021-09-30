Comparing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.73 $59.34 million $1.57 4.82 Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 12.09 $42.52 million $0.26 68.65

Surface Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A 12.41% 8.71% Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Surface Oncology and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.36%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

