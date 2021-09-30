Comparing Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and AMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.62 $81.14 million $3.30 6.28 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Waterstone Financial and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

