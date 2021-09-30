Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 882,015 shares.The stock last traded at $12.88 and had previously closed at $13.53.

COMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

