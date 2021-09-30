Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,752,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 216,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 173,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.