Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,117 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

