Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 175.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $385.20 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

