Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $107,466,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after buying an additional 253,551 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.