Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAM. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 667,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,214,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

