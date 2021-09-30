Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

ALNY opened at $177.45 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.