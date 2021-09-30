Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 111,900 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

VMD opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

