Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,131 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

DXCM opened at $545.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.