Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,968 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 27,968 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,081 shares of company stock worth $1,484,512. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Illumina stock opened at $411.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

