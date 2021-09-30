Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,452 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,452 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $152.38 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.05 and a one year high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.