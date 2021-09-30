Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,796 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 87,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRGB. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

