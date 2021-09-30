Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

