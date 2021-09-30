Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 110,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,053,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 66,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE:TV opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

